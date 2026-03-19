PHOTOS: Highlights From Tinubu’s First Day Of UK State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has begun his state visit to the United Kingdom, marking the first such trip by a leader of Africa’s most populous nation in nearly four decades.

Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, was received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

Later in the evening, King Charles III hosted a banquet in honour of the Nigerian leader. The event, held at the historic Windsor Castle, saw the monarch and Queen Camilla host Tinubu and his wife, alongside Nigerian officials, bankers, business leaders, sports stars, and cultural figures with Nigerian heritage.

The engagements formed part of the first day of the President’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

See photos below: