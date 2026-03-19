PHOTOS: Highlights From Tinubu’s First Day Of UK State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has begun his state visit to the United Kingdom, marking the first such trip by a leader of Africa’s most populous nation in nearly four decades.
Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, was received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.
Later in the evening, King Charles III hosted a banquet in honour of the Nigerian leader. The event, held at the historic Windsor Castle, saw the monarch and Queen Camilla host Tinubu and his wife, alongside Nigerian officials, bankers, business leaders, sports stars, and cultural figures with Nigerian heritage.
The engagements formed part of the first day of the President’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.
See photos below:
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu (2R) and Britain’s King Charles III walk to review a Guard of Honour during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Hannah McKay / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla stand with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, flanked by Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a formal welcome at Datchet Road, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III walks with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stand with thier wives Britain’s Queen Camilla (L) and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as they pose for a photograph in the Grand Corridor, during an audience at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
President Bola Tinubu, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at Windsor Castle on the first day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on the first day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
President Bola Tinubu and King Charles III during the welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle, on the first day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Britain’s King Charles III attend a State Banquet in in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu looks on as Britain’s King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet in in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Queen Camilla, Britain’s King Charles III, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Britain’s Queen Camilla attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu looks on during a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu speaks during a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III speaks to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu during a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu sip a drink during a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)