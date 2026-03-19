Tiwa Savage, Odumodublvck Lead SXSW London 2026 Line-Up

SXSW London has announced the first wave of artistes for its 2026 edition, with a diverse lineup set to transform East London into a global hub of music and culture.

The festival, which returns following an inaugural outing, will take place from June 1 to 6, 2026.

Events will be held across multiple venues, clubs and cultural spaces in Shoreditch, reflecting both the UK music scene and its connection to international talent.

Leading the initial line-up are Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage, Nigerian rapper-singer ODUMODUBLVCK, and American rapper Earl Sweatshirt.

They are joined by US sibling group Infinity Song, British alt-pop singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, and London-based artist Amaria BB.

Also featured in the announcement are electronic producer Sega Bodega, post-punk band Shame, indie rock outfit Circa Waves, Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith, and DJ Pete Tong.

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Organisers say the 2026 edition will continue to position SXSW London as a meeting point for emerging talent and globally recognised acts, reinforcing its reputation as a platform for musical discovery and collaboration.

Adem Holness, Head of Music at SXSW London, said, “At a moment when technology can generate endless music, what really shapes the future are the communities and scenes where artists push culture forward in their own contexts.

“SXSW London brings those global scenes together in one place. From artists like Sega Bodega reimagining live electronic performance, to bands like Shame building careers on their own terms, and artists like ODUMODUBLVCK bypassing genre and fusing his cultural influences into something entirely his own. The future of music isn’t uniform.”

The festival is also working with a network of industry professionals to curate and judge this year’s programme.

Nearly 100 contributors, drawn from organisations including Universal Music Group, Tileyard, KOKO, Village Underground, and Dreamland Margate, will play a role in identifying breakthrough artists set to perform in June.

SXSW London is an annual festival celebrating the convergence of music, technology, film, and culture, following the model of the original South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

After its inaugural European debut in 2025, the festival returns to Shoreditch for its second edition in 2026.