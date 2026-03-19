UN Chief Tells US, Israel, ‘It Is High Time To End This War’

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on the United States and Israel on Thursday to end their war with Iran before it spirals “out of control,” warning of “potential tragic consequences” for civilians as well as the global economy.

“To the United States and to Israel: it’s high time to end this war that is risking get completely out of control,” Guterres told reporters at an EU summit in Brussels.

“To Iran, stop attacking your neighbours. They were never parties to the conflict,” he said.

A direct war between the United States, Israel, and Iran is currently ongoing and has escalated into a large-scale regional conflict that began on February 28.

This conflict is often referred to as the “2026 Iran War” and is said to follow an earlier, shorter confrontation known as the “Twelve-Day War” that took place in June 2025.

As of March 19, 2026, the war is described as being in its 20th day, marked by intense military activity and significant casualties.

Recent developments include Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, which is the largest in the world.

In retaliation, Iran reportedly launched missiles targeting energy infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The United States has taken a strong stance, with President Donald Trump warning of severe escalation if Iranian attacks on regional infrastructure continue.

Casualty figures from the conflict are reported to be high. More than 1,400 people have allegedly been killed in Iran, including members of senior leadership, with thousands more injured across the region.

The conflict is said to have begun with coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026, targeting Iranian missile systems and leadership figures.

Early in the fighting, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed and succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The war has since expanded beyond Iran, affecting neighbouring regions such as Lebanon, where Israel is engaging Hezbollah forces.

It has also triggered global economic concerns, particularly due to disruptions in energy supplies linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.