APGA Supports Party At Centre, Won’t Field A Candidate For 2027 Presidential Poll — Soludo

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, says his party – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – will not field a presidential candidate.

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He stated this on Friday during a media chat in Awka, the state capital, three days after being sworn in for a second term in office.

“We are not going to field one,” the economist turned politician said in reaction to his party’s plans for the 2027 polls.

“In 2011, APGA did not field a presidential candidate. APGA fielded and adopted President (Goodluck) Jonathan, then president, as its presidential candidate,” he added.

The APGA leader pledged support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying his party was working closely with the central government.

Describing President Bola Tinubu as his friend, the governor said the former Lagos State governor had done well since assuming office in 2023.

He canvassed support for Tinubu’s second term, saying he would emerge victorious in the next general elections.

READ ALSO: Anambra Is Safest State, We’ve Cleared Over 60 Criminal Camps — Gov Soludo

“At a personal and party level, there is no question. President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is my friend. I believe he has done well and deserves a second term. I have no apologies about that; that is my position.

“But beyond that, there is a more fundamental thing which is about the interest of my people. It is about my people; they have to have a stake at the table. He would win with or without APGA,” Soludo added.

During the live media chat, he also spoke on his administration’s recent clampdown on native doctors in Anambra State.

Soludo explained that he is not against traditional religion, but warned that some criminals commit crimes under the guise of traditional worship.

The governor stated that some native doctors were involved in preparing charms for kidnappers and armed robbers, and are engaged in evil practices that may not exclude human sacrifices for money and protection.

He said it was the duty of the state government to stop diabolical rituals that have given rise to evil practices that were making a speedy return to Igbo socio-cultural life.

According to Soludo, the nefarious acts of such native doctors had nothing to do with genuine traditional medicine and activities relating to God and humanity, and emphasised the need to expose and deal decisively with them.