Tinubu Returns To Lagos After UK State Visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos in the early hours of Friday following a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

According to his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President and his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, touched down at about 1:15 a.m. at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

They were received on arrival by top government officials and party members, including Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat and Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, alongside other All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts.

The President will join Muslim faithful later to mark Eid al-Fitr, with prayers at Dodan Barracks.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets UK PM Keir Starmer, Urges Stronger Nigeria-UK Collaboration

In his Sallah message, President Tinubu urged Nigerian Muslims to uphold the values of Ramadan, emphasising piety, empathy and unity.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said.

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State Visit, £746m Deal

Prior to his return, the president held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, where both countries agreed on a £746 million deal to refurbish two major ports in Lagos.

President Tinubu described the visit, the first by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years, as “very thrilling and significant” in strengthening bilateral relations between both nations.

“We cannot forget the institutional development we have enjoyed over the years,” he said ahead of the talks, noting that discussions covered trade, the economy, climate change, terrorism and global challenges.

At Windsor Castle, King Charles III hosted the President and First Lady, as the President highlighted strong ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“Our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience. Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect and common values,” he said.

The royal engagement included a ceremonial reception by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a guard of honour inspection and a 42-gun salute.

The visit also featured engagements with the Nigerian diaspora and business leaders, alongside the signing of several agreements covering trade, investment, defence, cultural cooperation and energy transition.