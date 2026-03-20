VIDEO: You Cannot Say I Should Be Responsible For Naming Financiers Of Terror — Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd.), on Friday, said he should not be blamed for the non-release of the names of those financing terrorism in Nigeria.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former COAS said the government knows the source of the financiers.

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“You cannot say I should be responsible for naming the financiers of terror,” Buratai said.

“It’s not just about mentioning names; those agencies know why the names are not released. Action should be taken; these individuals are still within society today, and they are known. I take responsibility for certain things that are strictly the Nigerian Army’s responsibility.

He further noted that it was the government’s decision and not that of the army to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram members.

“The initial concept that we had was that we gave them a timeline to surrender in 2016, and if they surrendered, we gave them a free passage and handed them over to appropriate agencies to rehabilitate them,” he added.

During the show, he also decried the security challenges facing the country, calling for improved intelligence to address the issue.

He also called on the government to recruit more security agents to make the country safer.

Watch video below: