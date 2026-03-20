Viral Video Showing Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Women In Delta Sparks Outrage

A viral video circulating on social media allegedly showing some men sexually harassing young females for daring to come out during a local festival in the Ozoro area of Delta State sparked widespread outrage.

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The disturbing footage, which has since drawn public condemnation online, is linked to events that occurred during the Alue-Do Festival in Uruamudhu Community, one of the five traditional communities that make up Ozoro Kingdom.

“Foreigners who are unaware of this situation have reportedly fallen v!ctim as well. There is Delta state university in Ozoro, and many female students may not be fully aware of the d@nger.

“It is distvrbing that something like this could be tolerated in society. This is heartbreaking, and urgent action needs to be taken,” a user on X, @Teeniiola, stated.

Reacting to the incident, the Delta State Government condemned the act, describing it as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

“The Delta State Government strongly condemns the harassment of ladies and the reported cases of rape during the Ozoro Festival. Such barbaric acts are totally unacceptable and have no place in our society,” the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement.

‘Fish Out Perpetrators’

He stated that cultural celebrations must never serve as a cover for criminal acts and called on security agencies to act swiftly.

“We are calling on the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice. No individual or group should be allowed to hide under the guise of a festival to perpetrate criminal activities,” he added.

‘Misinterpreted Cultural Practice’

Meanwhile, the leadership of Ozoro Kingdom has pushed back against what it described as misinformation circulating online.

According to a press statement signed by President General Odio (Chief) Berkley Asiafa and Secretary General, Prince Obaro Egware, the incident occurred during the traditional Alue-Do Festival, a cultural event associated with fertility rites.

The leadership explained that while certain symbolic practices are part of the tradition, they were misapplied by some youths.

“Some youths misinterpreted and misapplied this cultural practice in a negative and unacceptable manner, leading to the harassment of some young women,” the statement read.

The community leaders, however, refuted claims of rape and widespread violence.

The police authorities said tactical and investigative assets had been duly deployed to identify, apprehend, and ensure the prosecution of all individuals found culpable.

The Delta State Police Command also urged members of the public, particularly victims and witnesses, to come forward with any information that would aid ongoing investigations.

“All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality and the highest level of professionalism,” a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sp Bright Edafe, partly read.

“The Commissioner of Police further appeals to residents of the state to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while assuring that the Command remains fully committed to protecting lives, safeguarding the rights of all citizens, and maintaining public order.

“The Delta State Police Command condemns this development in totality and assures that all those involved in these reprehensible acts will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” it added.