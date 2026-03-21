Abdulrahman Mohammed-Led PDP Inaugurates Committees For National Convention

The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday inaugurated over 20 committees for the party’s national convention slated for March 29 and 30.

They include the screening, accreditation, publicity, transport and logistics, medical, and security committees.

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The event, which was held in Abuja, was attended by party chieftains, including Mohammed, the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Akpoti, among several others.

The committees are expected to ensure that the planned convention is executed smoothly, and substantive leadership of the party is elected to pilot the affairs of the party into the 2027 general elections and beyond.

According to the Mohammed-led caretaker committee, the party is organising the planned convention on the strength of the latest judgment of the appeal court, which invalidated the Taminu Turaki-led national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, last year.

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PDP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis that has led to the exodus of members from the party.

The party — which held sway in Nigeria from 1999 until 2015 — was factionalised by the struggle shortly after it lost the 2023 presidential election.

While a faction backs the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the other faction is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Already, many PDP members — including some governors — have left the party due to the internal crisis, amid concerns that it could force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the party from presenting candidates in the 2027 elections.

Nine governors have left the party since it lost the 2023 presidential election.

They include the governors of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara states.

In addition, dozens of state and federal lawmakers who originally won their seats under the PDP have also left the party, with most joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).