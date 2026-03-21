Army Recovers 74 Terrorist Bodies In Ongoing Operations — DHQ

Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Nigerian Army have recovered not less than 74 terrorist bodies following intensified ongoing operations in the North-East.

A Friday statement highlighting its operations in the region noted that the Army killed several terrorists and foiled what it described as a complex drone-assisted attack.

Signed by the Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, the feat was recorded from March 13 to March 19.

According to him, the successes underscore the military’s commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and maintaining law and order nationwide.

A follow-up exploitation operation led to the recovery of 74 terrorist bodies and a cache of arms, including 38 AK-47 rifles, three PKT machine guns, and an RPG tube.

Onoja said the troops also repelled “a major terrorist assault in Mallam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno,” killing dozens of fighters, including senior commanders.

“Troops also thwarted multiple infiltration attempts across Bama, Gujba, and Kaga local government areas, while key logistics suppliers and informants were arrested.

“Coordinated air and ground operations also repelled attacks in Baga, Damboa, Buratai, and Njimtilo, degrading ISWAP capabilities,” he said.

Onoja added that troops intercepted suspected gunrunners in Taraba, recovering ammunition, cash, and motorcycles. He said troops also rescued abducted victims in Plateau and Benue, while illegal mining activities were disrupted in the FCT and adjoining areas.

“These operations demonstrate the Armed Forces’ resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and ensure the safety of citizens,” he said.

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In the Niger Delta, Onoja said the military intensified its crackdown on oil theft and criminal activities, recording multiple arrests and recoveries. He said troops of Operation Delta Safe uncovered illegal oil bunkering sites and intercepted large quantities of stolen petroleum products.

He added that operations in Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states led to the arrest of suspects involved in kidnapping, illegal refining, and drug trafficking.

“Troops dismantled illegal refining sites, seized over 3,000 litres of illegally refined products, and intercepted vehicles and boats conveying stolen fuel,” he said.

Onoja further stated that anti-drug operations resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of illicit substances.

In the South-East, he said troops of Operation Udo Ka neutralised suspected terrorists and recovered improvised explosive devices in Imo. He added that clearance operations also led to the arrest of suspected cultists and recovery of weapons in Ebonyi and Cross River.