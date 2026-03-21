Court Restrains Parties In Ex-Gov’s Estate Dispute, Orders Accelerated Hearing

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has granted an interlocutory injunction restraining parties in the ongoing dispute over the estate of the late former governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao-Akala, from selling, disposing of, or entering into any form of transaction on the contested properties pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The order followed an application filed by Oluwatoyin Alao Aderinto, who approached the court as claimant/applicant in Suit No. I/443/2024, seeking judicial intervention over the administration of the estate of the deceased politician.

Joined as defendants/respondents in the suit are Oluwakemi Alao-Akala and Olamide Alabi, listed in the court processes as executors and administrators of the estate of the late former governor.

Ruling on the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction, the court granted the relief sought by the claimant, thereby restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, assigns, privies or any person acting through them from selling or continuing to sell, disposing of, or entering into joint venture agreements in respect of properties belonging to the late Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The application was brought pursuant to Order 48, Rules 4 and 6, and Order 49 of the High Court of Oyo State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2022, as well as under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

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In granting the application, the court also ordered accelerated hearing of the case in order to ensure speedy dispensation of the matter.

The claimant had told the court that she has a legal and equitable interest in the estate and properties of the late politician, being his first daughter.

She further alleged that some assets belonging to the estate had been sold without her consent, agreement or knowledge, while steps were allegedly being taken to dispose of other properties or enter into joint venture arrangements involving assets of the deceased.

According to the application, the claimant argued that there was an urgent need for the court to halt further transactions relating to the properties in order to protect her rights, interests and entitlements in the estate.

The claimant also contended that failure to grant the injunction could result in continued sale or disposal of the assets, which she said might cause irreversible damage to her interest in the estate of the late former governor.

With the interlocutory injunction now in force and accelerated hearing ordered by the court, further proceedings in the case are expected to focus on the substantive issues surrounding the administration and ownership of properties forming part of the late politician’s estate.

Meanwhile, during proceedings in the matter, an additional application seeking that DNA tests be conducted among the siblings connected to the dispute was also moved before the court.

Following arguments on the application, the court adjourned the matter to April 16, 2026, for ruling on the request for DNA testing.

The dispute has drawn public attention given the stature of the late Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, who served as governor of Oyo state between 2007 and 2011 and remained a prominent political figure in the state until his death.