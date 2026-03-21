Everton Rub Salt In Chelsea Wounds As Champions League Race Tightens

Only two points now separate the sides as Chelsea remain in sixth, while Everton climb to seventh.

A place in the top five will almost certainly guarantee Champions League football next season due to the strong performance of English sides in European competitions this season.

But Chelsea’s chances are fading fast with a tough run-in after the upcoming international break with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool to come in their remaining seven games.

The debate over who should start in goal for the Club World Cup winners will also rage on after another error-strewn night for Robert Sanchez.