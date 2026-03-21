‘Huge Damage,’ Gov Otu Visits Calabar Gas Explosion Scene, Faults Location Of Facility

Governor Bassey Otu has described the aftermath of the explosion at a gas station in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, as huge damage.

Otu spoke when he visited the scene of the explosion that occurred on Saturday morning at Edibe Edibe in Calabar South local government area of the state.

During the visit, the governor assessed the extent of the damage and expressed deep concern over the destruction, noting that both lives and property were affected.

“What I’ve seen here is shocking. It’s a huge, huge damage,” Otu said.

He also raised concerns about the location of such facilities within residential areas, emphasizing the need for stricter safety measures to prevent a recurrence.

“I know very well this kind of facility should not be in a residential area, but unfortunately, this one is here. I believe that steps must be taken to prevent this kind of occurrence in the future,” he stated.

The governor disclosed that several victims were currently receiving treatment in hospitals, while numerous homes have been either destroyed or badly damaged.

He assured residents that the state government would respond promptly to the situation.

“We have several casualties in the hospital, and people’s houses have been damaged. Government is going to act quickly,” he said.

Governor Otu further announced that the government would provide free medical treatment for all affected victims and consider compensation for those who suffered losses.

“We will take care of them. We are providing free medical treatment for those affected and will also look into compensation to help them return to their normal lives as quickly as possible,” he assured.

Several residents were injured following the explosion which also triggered panic in the area.

The explosion occurred at a filling station, leaving victims with varying degrees of injuries, while nearby buildings and property were affected by the blast.

Eyewitnesses explained that a loud explosion was heard, causing residents and passersby to flee for safety as fire engulfed parts of the station.