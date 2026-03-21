Igbinedion School Students Accused Of Bullying Arrested, To Be Charged To Juvenile Court

Police authorities in Edo State have arrested the students involved in a bullying incident at the Igbinedion Education Centre.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the suspects would be charged in the family court in accordance with laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection.

“Following a thorough and painstaking investigation, the command confirms that all individuals directly connected to the incident have been identified, while those implicated have been apprehended and are being charged to the family court in accordance with extant laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection,” the statement reads.

Ikoedem said the commissioner of police has ordered the immediate deployment and intensification of the Operation Safe Schools initiative across secondary schools in the state.

She stated that the aim is to identify the gap in supervision and leverage lessons learnt, to prevent a recurrence.

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“Additionally, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices has been mobilised to engage students and school administrators through advocacy, sensitisation, and reorientation programmes.

“While appealing to members of the public to remain calm, the command assures that proactive steps were being taken to ensure that justice is not only served but that measures are also emplaced to prevent a recurrence,” she added.

She also reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding all residents, especially children.

This comes a week after viral videos circulated on social media showing two male students of the school physically assaulting a fellow student who was lying helpless on the ground.

In the clip, one of the alleged bullies was seen grabbing the victim by his suit and stomping on his chest while the boy cried in pain.

The footage sparked widespread outrage, compelling the school management to expel the students involved.

Earlier, the Edo State Government called for the arrest and prosecution of the bullies, warning that such acts would not be tolerated.