INEC Urges Discipline In Osun, Ekiti Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on its staff and Nigerians to uphold accountability, discipline, and integrity as preparations are in top gear for the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), made the call in his message to Muslim faithful as the world marks the end of the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr.

The message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, Amupitan, noted that the end of Ramadan represented “a victory of the spirit over the self” and should inspire renewed commitment to credible electoral processes.

He described the Ekiti and Osun elections as tests ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The INEC chairman urged the commission’s staff across the country to adopt a zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, noting that professionalism remains non-negotiable.

“The lessons of Ramadan—patience, integrity, and empathy—are the very virtues we require as we approach the critical milestones of 2026. Discipline must translate into a renewed commitment to electoral integrity,” he said.

Amupitan added that such commitment was essential to tackling voter apathy and rebuilding public confidence in the electoral system.

He also highlighted the coincidence of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season, describing it as a symbolic moment of unity and shared responsibility.

“Seeing both faiths within the Commission engaged in simultaneous fasting and intercession reinforces my belief in our shared humanity,” he said.

He maintained that the forthcoming governorship elections would serve as a “litmus test” for the commission’s reforms and readiness for the 2027 general elections.

The INEC chairman described the current period as pivotal in the country’s democratic journey, calling on both staff and the public to reflect the values of Ramadan beyond the festive season.

“The conclusion of the fast is not just a celebration, but a foundation for renewed commitment to service, integrity, and national development,” he said.

According to him, the convergence of the two religious observances underscores the importance of collective responsibility in strengthening the country’s democracy.

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The chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to staff welfare, citing recent initiatives, such as the reintroduction of institutional gatherings, like Iftar, to boost morale.

He noted that improving working conditions was critical to ensuring staff remain motivated and resistant to external pressures.

“With a workforce of over 14,000, we recognise that a motivated workforce is the best defence against external political pressure,” he stated.

Amupitan further disclosed that the commission is operating under the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates stricter compliance with technological innovations.

These, he noted, include deploying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal to enhance transparency and credibility in elections.