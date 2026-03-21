The Silent Thief: Why An Eye Test Could Save Your Sight

Glaucoma remains the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness, yet it continues to operate as a “silent thief” that millions only notice when it is too late.

During a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Health Matters, Dr. Otteri Oko, a consultant ophthalmologist and national coordinator for eye health, shared a sobering perspective on why this condition is uniquely dangerous.

Silent Vision Loss

Unlike many ailments that announce themselves with pain or redness, glaucoma quietly erodes the optic nerve, often destroying up to 90 per cent of a patient’s vision before they even realise something is wrong.

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When asked why someone who feels perfectly fine should bother with a screening, Dr. Oko’s answer struck a chord: our brains are remarkably good at compensating for gradual loss.

Because glaucoma typically begins by thinning the peripheral vision, we continue to see clearly in our central “focus zone” while the edges of our world slowly disappear. By the time a patient notices “tunnel vision,” the damage is permanent.

“We are not going to be relying on you feeling pain or relying on you losing vision. Because vision loss starts from the periphery… most of us focus on our central vision, we don’t really focus on what is happening in our periphery,” she warned.

This is why medical professionals are shifting the narrative: an eye test is no longer just about getting a new pair of glasses; it is a critical neurological check-up.

Hidden Risk Factors

While age is a traditional risk factor—with 40 usually being the milestone for increased vigilance—genetics plays a disproportionately heavy role.

The consultant ophthalmologist highlighted that those of African descent are statistically at the highest risk, with the disease appearing earlier and following a far more aggressive course.

She recounted the heartbreaking story of a 24-year-old youth corps member who discovered he was already blind in one eye during a routine check.

“At the point of his life where he should be more productive, he doesn’t have the vision to be able to carry out all the things he had learned in university,” she noted, framing eye health as a matter of national importance.

“Sight is no longer just a health issue; it’s an economic issue,” she added.

Myths And Diagnosis

There is also a persistent myth that glaucoma is simply a matter of “high pressure” in the eye.

When asked about this, Dr. Oko clarified that “normal tension glaucoma” can occur even when eye pressure falls within the standard statistical range. This means a simple “puff test” at a high-street chemist is often insufficient.

A truly comprehensive exam must involve a specialist looking at the back of the eye and testing the peripheral fields to catch the disease in its infancy.

The medical reality for those diagnosed is equally blunt: vision lost to glaucoma cannot be restored. Treatment—whether through daily medicinal drops, laser therapy, or surgery—is designed solely to preserve the sight that remains.

“The goal of management is not to improve your vision… what your doctor can do for you is use all the arsenal in his toolbox to be able to maintain functional vision for the rest of your life,” Dr. Oko explained.

This makes consistency with medication non-negotiable, as even a brief lapse can allow the “thief” to steal a few more degrees of visibility.

Global Health Context

As focus shifts to the broader landscape of health, these local efforts to preserve sight sit alongside significant international milestones. Chile recently became the first country in the Americas to be verified by the World Health Organisation as having eliminated leprosy, a testament to 30 years of rigorous surveillance.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, emergency relief is scaling up to tackle a complex combination of landslides and cholera outbreaks, proving that global health remains a constant race against both the immediate and the invisible.

Closer to home, the professional landscape is also evolving. The Nigerian government recently approved an amendment to allow medical fellowships to be recognised as equivalent to a PhD for academic promotion, a move expected to bolster the ranks of specialists in teaching hospitals.

Ultimately, whether it is a policy shift in education or a breakthrough in disease elimination, the message remains the same: proactive care is the only true safeguard we have.