Alleged Missing ₦210trn: SERAP Urges Senate To Publish Names Of Implicated Officials

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to compel the Public Accounts Committee to publish the names and positions of all officials implicated in the alleged ₦210 trillion missing or unaccounted for from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a letter dated March 21, 2026, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged the Senate to release audit reports, financial records, official communications, and timelines for appearances of implicated officials.

SERAP also demanded that full records of the proceedings, including minutes, submissions, and evidence, be made public to ensure transparency and allow Nigerians to scrutinize the investigation.

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“The allegations that ₦210 trillion is missing or unaccounted for can only be taken seriously if the Senate is fully transparent in its investigation,” the group said.

“Transparency would prevent perceptions of cover-ups, political compromise, or selective accountability, and help Nigerians assess the credibility of the claims.”

The Public Accounts Committee is investigating discrepancies in NNPCL accounts from 2017 to 2023, including roughly ₦103 trillion in joint venture costs and operational expenses, and about ₦107 trillion in receivables, subsidies, and other financial obligations. Audit reports indicated unreconciled figures and missing supporting documentation, prompting the summons of current and former NNPCL officials.

Despite repeated invitations, several officials have failed to appear or provide satisfactory explanations, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in managing Nigeria’s natural resources.

SERAP stressed the urgency of timely, thorough, and impartial investigations, warning that delays could normalize impunity, undermine public confidence, and risk the loss or distortion of evidence. The organisation gave the Senate a 7-day window to comply with its requests, failing which it intends to take legal action to compel disclosure.

“The magnitude of the alleged loss and NNPCL’s history of opaque practices demand that all discrepancies be fully examined, and those responsible held accountable,” SERAP said. “Transparency and public access to records are essential to uphold the rule of law, protect Nigeria’s economic future, and restore public trust.”