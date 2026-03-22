APC To Screen National Office Aspirants Tuesday Ahead Of Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled Tuesday, March 24, for the screening of aspirants seeking national offices, ahead of its March 27 National Convention.

The party disclosed that the screening exercise will take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the Secretary of the Aspirants’ Screening Committee, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, said only aspirants who have purchased and submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will be screened.

Yuguda, a former Governor of Bauchi State, stated that all aspirants are required to appear in person for the exercise and must come along with all relevant supporting documents for verification.

He also urged candidates to arrive early to ensure a smooth and timely screening process.

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The APC in December 2025 unveiled a detailed timetable for its 2025/2026 nationwide ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses, culminating in the party’s national convention.

According to the schedule, the process began with the commencement of membership e-registration on Monday, December 1, 2025, and ran until January 30, 2026.

According to the schedule, the process has progressed through key stages, including the issuance of notices for congresses, the purchase and submission of forms for ward, local government, state, and zonal positions, as well as the screening of aspirants at various levels.

Ward, LGA, state, and zonal congresses have also been conducted, alongside the hearing of appeals arising from each stage.

The activities have now culminated in the party’s national convention scheduled to hold from March 25 to March 28, 2026.