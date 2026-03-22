‘God Gave Me A Natural Gift,’ Asake Reflects On Fame, Family, Rise To Stardom

On the surface, Asake is one of Afrobeats’ biggest success stories, with chart-topping hits, sold-out arenas, and a global fanbase.

But beneath the fame lies a deeply reflective, stubborn, and faith-driven young man whose journey has been anything but accidental.

The singer, also known as Ahmed Ololade, opened on Flow With Korty, offering an unfiltered glimpse into his inner life, from his upbringing and family dynamics to the mindset that shaped his rise.

Speaking mostly in Yoruba, Asake adopts a flow that feels raw and authentic, revealing a side of the 31-year-old star that fans rarely get to see, calm, reflective, and deeply grounded.

‘A Stubborn Journey’

Growing up on Lagos Island in a modest Yoruba Muslim household, Asake admits he was not the easiest child to raise. His parents, though supportive, were cautious, particularly because of his strong-willed nature.

His mother, ‘Asake,’ recalled how that stubbornness often played out in dramatic ways.

“He was a very stubborn boy… so stubborn that if he commits an offence, he’ll run away for like three to four days, not running from home, but from my cane,” she recounted.

READ ALSO: Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Seyi Vibez Lead Nigeria’s Streams Since 2021 — Spotify

That same stubbornness would later define his life choices.

At one point, his mother had made plans to send him to the UK for better opportunities, even securing a passport.

But Asake had other ideas. He insisted on staying in Nigeria, a decision that would ultimately shape his path.

With the help of Yoruba actor Muyideen Oladapo, also known as Lala, he gained admission into Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) where he studied Theatre Arts.

It was there, he says, that his talent found direction.

“Everything that shaped me today was my school. God gave me a natural gift, but school brought it out and enhanced it.”

Family, Conflict And Bonds

Despite moments of tension, especially with his father, Asake speaks about his family with deep respect and love.

As a teenager determined to pursue music, he faced resistance at home, particularly from his father.

“The father who gave birth to me, he’s more stubborn than I am. I wanted to leave home to do music, but he said no… I just took off regardless. I was 15 and focused,” he said.

READ ALSO: Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Seyi Vibez Lead Nigeria’s Streams Since 2021 — Spotify

Even then, he never saw rebellion as rejection.

“Till eternity, he will always be my dad. I will always show him the same love,” the award-winning singer said.

For Asake, family is not defined by agreement, but by loyalty, a value that still guides him today.

Turning Rejection Into Fuel

Before the fame, the 2023 Mobo Awards winner for Best African Act, says there were countless rejections.

Performing in Yoruba at a time when it was not widely embraced in mainstream Afrobeats meant doors were often closed. But he refused to change his identity.

“I wasn’t running. I was just trying to be successful. Why are we on earth if we can’t succeed?” he said.

His breakthrough didn’t come overnight. Though his 2020 track Mr Money gained attention, the momentum didn’t immediately follow.

Everything changed in 2022 when he was signed by Olamide to YBNL Nation.

READ ALSO: Olamide Reunites With Asake Ahead Of Self-Titled Album Release

The partnership sparked a remarkable run, from Omo Ope to Sungba, and eventually to chart-dominating albums like Mr Money With The Vibes (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024).

Today, Asake’s rise includes global tours, major awards, and even a 2024 and 2025 Grammy nomination, placing him firmly among Afrobeats’ elite.

Yet, he reveals his loyalty remains clear.

“I respect Olamide Baddo a lot. Baddo will always remain Baddo to me, even if I become the President of America.”

Money, Freedom And A Quiet Life

While his flashy lifestyle, luxury cars, jewellery, and designer fashion, is visible to fans, Asake insists his relationship with money is deeper than appearances.

“Because I like freedom… it solves like 80 percent of the things I need.”

For him, wealth is less about excess and more about control over his life.

Despite his fame, he remains intensely private and introverted. He says that a quiet nature has also shaped his views on relationships and family.

Even when teased about marriage during the interview, he brushed it off with humour, maintaining that timing is everything.

“I plan to build a family by the special grace of God. I think about it every day because I am an introverted type of person who does not go out much. I will meet my wife when God says it is time,” the singer said

READ ALSO: Asake Extends Record On Billboard Afrobeats Chart

If there is one constant in Asake’s story, it is his “unwavering faith.”

“Put God first… God is above all things. After God, it’s God.”

He believes his journey, from Lagos Island to global stages, is not just talent or hard work, but divine alignment.

“I always knew I’d be big… but it never got to my head. I just thank God because many are called, but few are chosen,” the 31-year-old said.

Those closest to him describe him as “deep, spontaneous, and simple to work with” a contrast to the larger-than-life persona many see on stage.

Perhaps the most telling description, however, comes from Asake himself.

“I’m not made to be in one place… I’m like water.”

It is a fitting metaphor for an artist who continues to evolve, fluid, unstoppable, and guided by something greater than himself.