Israel Army Reports Settler Arson Attacks In Occupied West Bank

The Israeli army reported on Sunday a spate of arson attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank the previous night.

“Last night, IDF and border police forces were dispatched to several Palestinian villages… following reports of Israeli civilians committing acts of arson against structures and property, as well as engaging in disturbances in the area,” the military said.

“The security forces condemn violence of any kind and will continue to act to maintain the security of residents and public order in the area.”

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said several Palestinians were injured in the attacks.

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The incidents came after the army said an Israeli civilian died Saturday “following a report received regarding a Palestinian vehicle that hit an Israeli vehicle”.

Israeli police said they were investigating whether the incident was “terror-related”, but there was no confirmation.

Deadly violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has surged since the start of the Middle East war.

Six Palestinians have been shot dead in settler attacks in the West Bank since March 1, according to a tally of data from the Ramallah-based health ministry.

That comes after violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, more broadly has risen sharply since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.

According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,050 Palestinians — many of them militants, but also scores of civilians — in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.

Official Israeli figures say 45 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, have also been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations.

AFP