Nigeria Ready To Boost Global Oil Supply Amid Middle East Tensions — Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has said Nigeria is prepared to support global energy stability, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to affect oil supply in the Middle East.

Rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly in key oil-producing regions, have disrupted supply expectations and heightened fears of shortages.

Recent conflicts and geopolitical uncertainty have limited production and transport in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq. This has caused global oil prices to spike, affecting energy markets worldwide.

Idris stated that Nigeria remains willing to play a key role in ensuring energy security, stressing that the country stands ready to contribute wherever necessary.

“Nigeria is ever ready to contribute to energy security around the world. Whatever Nigeria can do to ease tension, it will do. The world needs oil, and Nigeria is there,” he stated.

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In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister also highlighted the significance of President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing engagements abroad, describing them as crucial to strengthening Nigeria’s international partnerships.

He said the visit reinforces the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, built on shared historical, cultural, and economic ties.

“This visit underscores the historical relationship, the cultural ties, and the economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. We hope that we will deepen it further in the interest of both countries,” Idris said.

The minister further pointed to the impact of the administration’s reforms, noting that they are already improving Nigeria’s economic outlook and global perception.

“With the reforms that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instituted, we have seen a significant uplift in the economy,” he added.

Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining reforms, improving security, and creating an environment where Nigerians can live and work safely, while positioning the country as a reliable partner on the global stage.

Idris tacitly rejected the notion of a failure on the part of the Nigeria’s security agencies, saying, “I don’t think they failed. I think that more work needs to be done. Nigerian security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen again,” adding, that Maiduguri had recorded significant improvements in peace and stability over time.

“The government is putting a lot of attention. The reform agenda of the President is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians are safe and that this does not happen again,” he further stated.