Papa Ajasco Actor Rebrands As ‘Bondu Alaska’ Amid Trademark Dispute

Veteran Nigerian comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, widely known for his portrayal of Papa Ajasco, has unveiled a new stage identity, marking a significant shift in his decades-long career.

The 65-year-old actor announced in a video shared on his Instagram page on Saturday that he will now be known as “Bondu Alaska,” a development that follows earlier concerns about his ability to independently use the popular Papa Ajasco character.

“Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, Nigerians. My name is Bondu Alaska, the one and only.

“I want to use this medium to thank all Nigerians; they have done a lot for me in my life. I am a new person now. I promise I will not let you down,” he said in the video, which went viral on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Wale Adenuga Responds To Papa Ajasco Actor’s Financial Hardship Claims

Ayoyinka had previously stated in an interview with media personality Lucky Udu that restrictions tied to the Papa Ajasco brand limited his access to endorsement deals, film roles and public appearances, as he could not use the character outside its original platform.

However, the producer of the long-running sitcom, Wale Adenuga, has dismissed the actor’s claims as “misleading, unfounded and untrue.”

Adenuga maintained that he shares a cordial relationship with Ayoyinka, describing him as a versatile performer who closely embodied the original Papa Ajasco cartoon character.

He noted that the actor had successfully played the role for many years and benefited from consistent support during his time on the show.

According to him, Ayoyinka was provided with various forms of assistance by the production company, including vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz.

He further clarified that Papa Ajasco is a registered trademark, which restricts its independent use for personal or commercial purposes.

READ ALSO: Abiodun Ayoyinka Laments Financial, Career Struggles Over ‘Papa Ajasco’ Character

Nevertheless, he explained that the actor was not barred from participating in advertising opportunities, provided proper approval was obtained from Wale Adenuga Productions.

The sitcom Papa Ajasco and Company, created by Adenuga, was one of Nigeria’s most popular television programmes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Known for its exaggerated humour and moral-driven storytelling, the show featured memorable characters such as Pa James, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye and Papa Ajasco, the bald, perpetually unlucky patriarch whose misfortunes often drove the narrative.