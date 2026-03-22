‘Political Persecution,’ Peter Obi Condemns Detention Of El-Rufai

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has faulted the arrest and detention of ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as a “political persecution”.

Obi spoke on Sunday at a meeting with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna.

The ADC chieftain said El-Rufai’s detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raises serious concerns about the state of democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

“It is a political persecution. We have a law, and that law allows for people to be treated with dignity until they are found guilty. Let our law prevail,” Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said.

“How do you tell somebody you’re inviting him, and he came back voluntarily in the country on his own, and you’re treating him like somebody who was running away? No. Let the law follow his cause. I’ve said it. I’ve written about it, and I continue to say so.”

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El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, has been in ICPC custody since February 18. This followed his transfer from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Department of State Services (DSS) has charged him with cybercrime, with a court hearing set for April 23, 2026.

But the ex-governor has filed lawsuits against the DSS and ICPC, accusing the agencies of abuse of power and unlawful detention.

The ICPC said he is being detained as investigations into allegations of money laundering and abuse of office deepen.

His family has also faulted his continued detention, calling for his release.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the ICPC chairman, dated March 6, 2026, El-Rufai’s counsel, led by Ubong Esop Akpan, accused the anti-corruption agency of “abuse of court process”, unlawful detention, and misrepresentation before the courts.