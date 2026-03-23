Davido Announces Debut UK Festival At Crystal Palace Bowl

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has announced plans to headline and curate his first-ever UK festival, Davido & Friends, scheduled to hold at the Crystal Palace Bowl in South London on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The Grammy-nominated singer made the announcement on Monday via his social media platforms, describing the event as a milestone.

“Yo, my people of London, it’s your boy Davido. I know you guys have been feeling left out, but guess what?

“For the first time ever, I present to you Davido and Friends. This will be my only outdoor show I’m performing at this summer in London.

“We’ll be taking over the Crystal Palace Bowl on the 14th of August, so make sure you get your friends down, as I’ll be doing the same. London, I’ll see you guys soon,” the 33-year-old said.

The festival forms part of the newly launched Palace Bowl Presents series, the first of its kind at the historic venue, scheduled to run from July 31 to August 16 2026.

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Davido is expected to headline a full-day event on August 14, with the Nigerian star also taking on curatorial duties for the lineup.

While the list of supporting acts, described as “friends,” is yet to be unveiled, expectations are high that it will include a number of his Afrobeats collaborators and international guests.

With a capacity of about 15,000, the Crystal Palace Bowl, an iconic open-air amphitheatre known for hosting legendary performances since the 1960s, provides a significant platform for the event.

The venue has undergone recent upgrades as part of efforts to revive its status as a major live music destination in London.

Other headline performances confirmed as part of the Palace Bowl Presents series include Grace Jones, Tom Jones, Gary Numan, and Bastille.

Ticket sales for the event are expected to commence later this week, with presale access opening on Thursday, March 26, followed by general sales on Friday, March 27.

The announcement comes months after Davido concluded his 2025 5IVE tour, which saw him perform across multiple cities in Africa and Europe, including Nigerian cities like Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan and Lagos between October and December.

Widely regarded as one of the leading figures in Afrobeats, Davido’s upcoming London festival marks a top moment for the genre’s continued global export and expansion, particularly within major UK live music venues.

Further details, including the full lineup, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.