Gov Soludo Appoints HoS, Attorney-General, Others

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has approved the appointment of key officials and special advisers to serve in various capacities within the Anambra State Government, in a move seen as part of efforts to consolidate governance and improve service delivery.

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The appointments, announced in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, cut across critical sectors, including administration, justice, health, innovation, and community security.

Among those appointed are Mrs. Ngozi Iwouno as Head of Service, and Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, who will serve as Attorney-General of the state.

Joachin Anetoh takes on the role of Principal Secretary to the Governor, while Ben Nwankwo was named Chief of Staff, with Frank-Collins Okafor appointed as State Chief of Protocol.

Other appointees include Aburime, who continues as Chief Press Secretary, Vincent Okechi as Deputy Chief of Staff, and Ms. Ngozi Lucy Okoye as Deputy State Chief of Protocol.

The governor also named several special advisers, including Dr. Godwin Nnadozie (Medicals and Pharmaceuticals), Ms. Chinwe Okoli (Innovation and Business Incubation), Ebuka Nwankwo (Special Projects), and Mr. Ken Emeakayi (Community Security).

The appointments come amid ongoing efforts by the Soludo administration to deepen reforms and strengthen institutional capacity across the state.

Soludo, who secured a second term following the governorship election, has repeatedly emphasised his commitment to continuity in governance and delivery of his development agenda.

At his inauguration, he reaffirmed his focus on economic transformation, security, and infrastructure development.

In his most recent media chat, the governor highlighted progress in key sectors, particularly security and investment drive, while reiterating his administration’s resolve to sustain reforms.

The latest appointments follow recent moves by the governor to promote inclusivity in governance, including the appointment of Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake as the first female Secretary to the State Government.