Makinde Announces ₦10,000 Transportation Support For Civil Servants Amid Fuel Price Hike

In view of the recent hike in the price of petrol across the country, Governor Seyi Makinde has announced a ₦10,000 monthly transportation support fund for civil servants in Oyo State, to run for an initial period of three months.

The governor made the declaration during the supervision of the YEAP-SAFER support disbursement and stakeholder engagement programme, held in partnership with the Fashola Agribusiness Hub, Oyo.

Makinde said the intervention was part of the state government’s broader response to prevailing economic pressures, particularly the rising cost of transportation, which has continued to impact workers’ productivity and welfare.

According to him, the measure is designed to cushion the financial burden on civil servants while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery across ministries, departments, and agencies.

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“This support is a direct response to the realities our workers are facing. We understand that transportation costs have gone up significantly, and as a government, we must act to ease that burden,” the governor stated.

He added that the initiative aligns with his administration’s commitment to worker-friendly policies and sustainable economic relief programmes under the Oyo State government’s Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) framework.

The event also featured the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP) and other targeted support schemes, aimed at stimulating economic activities and strengthening livelihoods across the state.

Stakeholders at the engagement commended the state government for what they described as a timely intervention, noting that the transportation support would provide immediate relief to workers grappling with inflationary pressures.

The ₦10,000 transport support is will take effect from March, with modalities for disbursement to be communicated through appropriate government channels.