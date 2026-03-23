Soludo Appoints 39-Year-Old Chiamaka Nnake As First Female SSG

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake as the new Secretary to the State Government.

Nnake most recently served as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and as Chairman of Solution Fun City Limited.

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As commissioner, the 39-year-old led the effective mobilisation, planning, and allocation of state resources to drive socio-economic development.

She also held key leadership roles across several state boards and initiatives, including the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, the Internal Revenue Service Board, and the Small Business Agency.

“As the state’s Reform Champion for Ease of Doing Business and focal point for Social Investment Programmes, she continues to champion reforms and inclusive growth. She also serves as Nigeria Chairperson for the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme.

“Prior to her public service role, Chiamaka was a Senior Strategy Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, where she led over 30 client engagements across local and international markets and sectors, including financial services, government, and public sector agriculture, etc. In recognition of her outstanding performance, she received the CEO Award in 2021,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, on Monday, partly read.

During her time at PwC, she played a pivotal role in the development of Anambra Vision 2070, a comprehensive 50-year development blueprint for sustainable transformation. She also provided technical support for the Combined Transition Plan, which remains a cornerstone of the current administration’s strategy.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a Business Analyst at IHS Towers, a leading telecommunications infrastructure company across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

She also served as an Equity Research Analyst at Meristem Securities Limited, covering publicly listed pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nnake is from Nawfia in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state and is a seasoned finance and public sector professional with over 13 years of experience spanning finance, strategy development, and economic planning.

“Chiamaka holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos Business School, where she earned the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma lifetime recognition for academic excellence. She graduated with first-class honours in Accounting from Benson Idahosa University.

“She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a member of the ACCA National Advisory Committee, and has passed Level I of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme.

“She has also completed executive programmes, including the Implementing Public Policy programme at Harvard Kennedy School, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Policy. Chiamaka is 39 years old. She is married and blessed with three children,” the statement added.