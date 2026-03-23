Suspected Thugs Attack Ebonyi Journalist

Suspected thugs on Monday attacked a former vice chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ebonyi State, Benjamin Nworie.

Nworie, who is the state correspondent of THISDAY Newspapers, alleged that he was attacked by loyalists to the chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Mrs. Peace Agwu.

In a petition addressed to the state council of NUJ, he said the suspected political thugs, who were three in number, aggressively stormed his residence, started quarreling with him before unleashing the attack on him.

“I was, in the early hours of today, attacked by three thugs of the chairman of Ishielu local government, Mrs. Peace Agwu, at my residence in Ugwuechara, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

“The thugs aggressively stormed my residence. Knocked at my gate and started quarrelling why I shifted used bamboos out of my entrance gate,” Nworie said.

He noted that he explained that he removed the bamboo because it was on the entrance road to his house and nearly caused an accident about three days ago.

“The thugs forcefully dragged, beat, and punched me severally on the face and mouth.

“They also threatened to kill me and my family. It took the intervention of neighbours to save me from further attacks.

“I have suffered many damages since the council chairman started building her house. For several months, I have been parking my car in a nearby compound because of the way the building materials, including nails, plants, and bamboos lither the roads,” he stated.

“I want to call on my colleagues and security agencies to be aware that my life and that of my family are now in danger as a result of the attacks and threats by the chairman’s thugs,” the journalist added.

But the chairman of the Ishielu Local Government Area denied any role in the attack.

“It is a false allegation. I didn’t send anybody to attack him.

“I have told him to bring evidence of his claim. I don’t know what he’s saying,” Mrs. Agwu said.

Meanwhile, the state council of the NUJ has condemned the attack.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Samson Nwafor, the union urged security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The NUJ, Ebonyi State Council, strongly condemns the unprovoked attack on Benjamin Nworie, allegedly carried out by suspected thugs linked to the Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Mrs Peace Agwu,” the statement read.

“The attack left Nworie with bruises, and the assailants even threatened his life. This is totally unacceptable. We have directed him to formally report the incident to security agencies.

“We call on the authorities to act swiftly to ensure the safety of journalists and bring the attackers to justice,” it added.

However, the police said they were looking into the allegation and the circumstances surrounding the attack.