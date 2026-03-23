Zamfara Education Commissioner Madawaki Resigns

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mallam Wadatau Madawaki, has resigned his position.

Mallam Madawaki confirmed the development exclusively to Channels Television via a telephone conversation, citing the planned defection of Governor Dauda Lawal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the reason for his decision.

He stated that he remains a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no intention of joining the APC.

“I only resigned because the Governor is joining the APC, I’m a PDP member, I’ve never been an APC and I’m not ready to be an APC member.”

Responding to questions on whether he was pressured to step down, the former commissioner denied any form of coercion, noting that the decision was entirely his.

“The governor has never forced anyone to resign, even during the stakeholders meeting, he said it that nobody will be forced to join the party, I only resigned because I think it is an honourable thing to do.”

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Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal has accepted the resignation of the commissioner.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, disclosed that the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, has been directed to oversee the Ministry of Education in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

Governor Lawal expressed confidence in Gajam’s ability to ensure continuity and stability in the state’s education sector.

The governor also appreciated the former commissioner for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The governor had on March 9 announced his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

At the time, Governor Lawal said his defection followed his principal’s consultation with stakeholders in the state.

“The Government and PDP family of Zamfara State wish to formally inform the general public of an important political development following extensive consultations with stakeholders, political leaders, elders, and supporters across the state,” the governor’s media aide, Nuhu Anka, had said.

“After careful consideration, and in the over riding interest of stability, progress, and the sustainable development of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, has decided to formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision was reached after wide consultations with political stakeholders and supporters, particularly in view of the prolonged internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and unresolved structural challenges within the PDP at both the national and state levels.

“These challenges have continued to create uncertainty and distractions that could hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara State.”

He also reiterated the governor’s commitment to security the North-Western state, arguing that it has become necessary to “align with a political platform that provides greater unity, stability, and stronger cooperation with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people.”