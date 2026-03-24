Brazil Court Grants House Arrest For Jailed Bolsonaro

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After more than a week in hospital, he was moved to a regular in-patient room on Monday.

According to the medical team, Bolsonaro’s infection is the result of a bronchial aspiration episode linked to effects of a stab wound to the abdomen that he sustained while campaigning for president in 2018.

While in prison he anointed his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as his pick to be a candidate for October’s presidential election.

With less than seven months to go, some opinion polls show a dead heat between the younger Bolsonaro and the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking a fourth term.

AFP