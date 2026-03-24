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Brazil Court Grants House Arrest For Jailed Bolsonaro

The 71-year-old former far-right president was sentenced to 27 years in prison last September for an attempted coup in 2022.

By Channels Television
Updated March 24, 2026
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Former Brazilian President (2019-2022) Jair Bolsonaro leaves the DF Star hospital accompanied by his son Jair Renan (R) in Brasilia on September 14, 2025, after undergoing a series of medical examinations, as he remains under house arrest. Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP

 

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Tuesday granted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s request to temporarily serve his sentence under house arrest after he is discharged from a hospital where he is being treated for bronchopneumonia.

“I authorize temporary humanitarian house arrest… for an initial period of 90 days,” Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a court document obtained by AFP, adding that this period may be renewed in case of medical necessity.The 71-year-old former far-right president was sentenced to 27 years in prison last September for an attempted coup in 2022.

(FILES) Former Brazilian President (2019-2022) Jair Bolsonaro (L) leaves the DF Star hospital accompanied by his son Jair Renan (R) in Brasilia on September 14, 2025, after undergoing a series of medical examinations, as he remains under house arrest. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP)

 

“Thank you, God!” his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, posted on Instagram shortly after the justice’s ruling was released.Since mid-January, Bolsonaro had been serving his sentence at the Papuda penitentiary complex in Brasilia. On March 13, he was admitted to a private clinic in the capital after falling ill in his cell.

READ ALSO: Lightning Strike Injures 89 At Rally For Brazil’s Former President

After more than a week in hospital, he was moved to a regular in-patient room on Monday.

According to the medical team, Bolsonaro’s infection is the result of a bronchial aspiration episode linked to effects of a stab wound to the abdomen that he sustained while campaigning for president in 2018.

While in prison he anointed his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as his pick to be a candidate for October’s presidential election.

With less than seven months to go, some opinion polls show a dead heat between the younger Bolsonaro and the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking a fourth term.

AFP

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