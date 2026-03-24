Four Killed In Ogun Road Crash

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night.

According to the sector’s superintendent route commander, Odunsin Afolabi, the incident occurred at the Ijebu-Imushin axis of the Ijebu-Ode/Ore Expressway and involved a truck and a Toyota bus.

“Regrettably, all four individuals involved in the crash, comprising two male adults and two female adults, sustained fatal injuries and were confirmed dead at the scene. No survivors or injuries were recorded,” he said.

Afolabi noted that preliminary investigations indicate that the crash was caused by speed violations.

“The truck was being towed when the towing chain snapped, and the speeding Toyota bus subsequently rammed into the stationary truck. Following the collision, the driver of the towing vehicle fled the scene, leaving the truck behind,” he added.

READ ALSO: Several Feared Dead As Bomb Blast Hits Bus In Kwara

He further stated that the FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene within eight minutes of being alerted, and the remains of the victims were evacuated and deposited at the State Hospital mortuary in Ijebu-Ode.

“The Nigerian Police Force, Imushin Division, has taken custody of the vehicles and the case for further investigation,” he said.

The Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits, particularly during night travel, and to ensure that towing equipment meets safety standards to prevent avoidable tragedies.