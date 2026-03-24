UPDATED: Malami Raises Alarm As EFCC Confirms Forfeiture Action On Maitama Home

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has raised fresh concerns over what he describes as a renewed attempt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take possession of his Maitama home in Abuja.

Malami alleged that operatives of the anti-graft agency arrived at his residence early Tuesday morning to enforce a forfeiture order and assume control of the property.

This development comes on the heels of recent operations by security agencies targeting several of the former minister’s assets across the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: EFCC Marks Abuja Properties Linked To Malami For Forfeiture

During those earlier actions, operatives were seen storming multiple locations, including private residences and office spaces linked to Malami, marking them for seizure.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage from the previous raids showed tense moments, as Malami confronted officials at one of the locations, demanding to see valid court orders and proper authorisation for the enforcement action. He was seen questioning the legality of the operation, insisting on due process.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has confirmed that its operatives are carrying out a lawful court order firmly grounded in judicial authority.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources within the Commission say the operation is in compliance with a valid court-issued forfeiture order and is being executed in line with the provisions of Section 5 of the EFCC Act, which empowers the agency to investigate economic and financial crimes and take necessary enforcement steps, including the recovery of assets deemed to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

‘Political Motivation’

Speaking on Monday after the first raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the former Attorney-General of the Federation, acknowledged the existence of a court order dated 6th January 2026 for the forfeiture of his properties but said he had been given 14 days to respond, which he said he has done.

“There were personnel that were fully kitted, fully armed, and very intimidating, harassing my immediate family members to the effect that they came to serve letters of invitation. So letters were eventually served, not only in respect of the house where they found me, but my other multiple houses and business premises were all invaded today, on the 23rd day of March 2026, by personnel that claimed to have come in from EFCC. I found that attitude very amazing.

“Amazing in the sense that, to my knowledge, indeed there was an order of the court dated 6th January 2026 for interim forfeiture of my properties. But the implication of that order was that my person was given an opportunity of 14 days within which to respond. Now the issue is we have responded. We joined issues before the court and filed an application for such order to be set aside,” he said.

Malami further alleged that the action of the anti-graft agency was politically motivated.

“The fact that insinuations associated with the unfolding drama honestly point to a clear direction of political motivation. Even as of today, as you rightly know, a lot of people are coming around to show their solidarity, arising from the view that my detention in custody for over 99 days—contrary to what is tolerated constitutionally of 48 hours without being charged to court—was indeed arbitrary, and now points to a direction of political intimidation.

“But the fact that among the people who visited my house today, the 23rd day of March 2026, was the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and then the EFCC came over to invade my property shortly thereafter, points to a clear possible calculation, a possible conclusion that the actions were politically motivated.

“The right to vote and be voted for is constitutional. I am a Nigerian equally entitled to the enjoyment of those privileges. So the idea of perhaps reconsidering my ambition associated with governorship is not on the table as far as discussions are concerned. It’s constitutional, and I will certainly exercise my constitutional right over it,” Malami added.