Sri Lanka Switches Off Lights As Mideast War Squeezes Energy Supply

Sri Lanka ordered street lights, neon signs, and billboard lighting to be switched off from Tuesday as part of measures to cut energy consumption by 25 percent to tackle supply shortages.

Government spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said all state institutions had been asked to reduce the use of air conditioning as the Middle East war entered its fourth week, driving up oil and gas prices.

Sri Lanka has already raised fuel prices by a third since the United States and Israel began bombing Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks that have disrupted global energy supplies.

“We need to reduce consumption by at least 25 percent,” Jayatissa told reporters in Colombo. “We hope the private sector too will abide by the guidelines drafted by a panel of experts.”

The island has introduced a four-day work week and brought back work-from-home arrangements since last week, to reduce pressure on the transport network.

The minister said the new measures include switching off advertising illumination after 9:00 pm (1530 GMT) and all street lights, except in high security areas.

READ ALSO: Sweden To Deport Migrants Not Following ‘Honest Living’

An energy ministry official said peak demand was being met with coal and diesel, and that the island faced a risk of nationwide power cuts unless consumption was drastically reduced.

Last week, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urged electric car owners to avoid overnight charging, saying the resulting demand surge of 300 megawatts had forced the country to burn more coal and diesel to maintain the grid.

About half of Sri Lanka’s electricity is generated by coal and diesel. The country has yet to install battery storage for renewable energy, which is in surplus during the day.

AFP