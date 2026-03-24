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Sri Lanka Switches Off Lights As Mideast War Squeezes Energy Supply

The minister said the new measures include switching off advertising illumination after 9:00 pm (1530 GMT) and all street lights, except in high security areas.

By Channels Television
Updated March 24, 2026
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People queue to refuel at a fuel station in Ahmedabad on March 23, 2026 following import disruptions caused by the Middle East war. Tehran’s forces have closed off the waterway, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime, with deadly hits reported on vessels since the war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)

 

Sri Lanka ordered street lights, neon signs, and billboard lighting to be switched off from Tuesday as part of measures to cut energy consumption by 25 percent to tackle supply shortages.

Government spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said all state institutions had been asked to reduce the use of air conditioning as the Middle East war entered its fourth week, driving up oil and gas prices.

 

Children play with an Iranian missile remnant that fell in a school courtyard in the Israeli settlement of Peduel, in the occupied West Bank, on March 23, 2026. Iran has been firing barrages of missiles at Israel in response to the bombing campaign by Israel and the United States that started on February 28, following the killing of the country’s supreme leader. (Photo by Maya Levin / AFP) /

 

Sri Lanka has already raised fuel prices by a third since the United States and Israel began bombing Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks that have disrupted global energy supplies.

“We need to reduce consumption by at least 25 percent,” Jayatissa told reporters in Colombo. “We hope the private sector too will abide by the guidelines drafted by a panel of experts.”

The island has introduced a four-day work week and brought back work-from-home arrangements since last week, to reduce pressure on the transport network.

The minister said the new measures include switching off advertising illumination after 9:00 pm (1530 GMT) and all street lights, except in high security areas.

 

Iranian residents and rescuers gather at a destroyed residential building as a search is carried out, in northern Tehran on March 23, 2026. A series of strong explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on March 23, an AFP journalist said, as the war with the United States and Israel raged for its fourth week. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East and unleashed chaos across global markets, sending oil prices soaring. (Photo by AFP) /

 

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An energy ministry official said peak demand was being met with coal and diesel, and that the island faced a risk of nationwide power cuts unless consumption was drastically reduced.

Last week, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urged electric car owners to avoid overnight charging, saying the resulting demand surge of 300 megawatts had forced the country to burn more coal and diesel to maintain the grid.

 

Children play with an Iranian missile remnant that fell in a school courtyard in the Israeli settlement of Peduel, in the occupied West Bank, on March 23, 2026. Iran has been firing barrages of missiles at Israel in response to the bombing campaign by Israel and the United States that started on February 28, following the killing of the country’s supreme leader. (Photo by Maya Levin / AFP) /

 

 

About half of Sri Lanka’s electricity is generated by coal and diesel. The country has yet to install battery storage for renewable energy, which is in surplus during the day.

 

AFP

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