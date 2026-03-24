Two Nurses Arrested Over Alleged Wrong Injection That Killed Sisters In Kebbi

Two nurses have been arrested in connection with the death of two young sisters following an alleged drug misapplication at the General Hospital in Zuru, Kebbi State.

The victims, aged six and three, reportedly died on March 18, under circumstances linked to suspected negligence during treatment at the facility.

The suspects are currently in police custody in Birnin Kebbi, as authorities continue investigations to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

In response to the incident, the Kebbi State Government has constituted a nine-member investigative panel headed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed. The panel has commenced sittings in Zuru.

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Meanwhile, the state government has donated ₦10 million to the bereaved family as a gesture of support.

Speaking during the presentation at the Emir’s Palace in Zuru, Ahmed said the donation was meant to help the family cope with the trauma of their loss.

“This donation is to assist the family in coping with the trauma of this tragic loss. It is not, and cannot be, a replacement for the lives lost,” he said.

“No amount of money can replace this irreparable loss, but we hope this gesture will show that the family is not alone and has not been neglected,” he added.

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Mikailu Sami, urged the family to accept the incident as an act of God and remain steadfast in faith.

He also commended Governor Nasir Idris for his swift response, noting that the action demonstrated compassion and a commitment to justice.

The monarch further called on healthcare workers to uphold professionalism, warning that negligence in the health sector is unacceptable.

“Health workers must embrace constant training and retraining. Negligence that endangers lives is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Barrister Garba Shehu expressed appreciation to the state government for its support and for initiating a thorough investigation.

“We are grateful to the Governor for this support and for ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out so that such an incident does not happen again,” he said.

“Though we are deeply pained, we take solace in the belief that no one dies until their appointed time,” he added.

At the ongoing sittings, medical personnel, including the Principal Medical Officer, Dr Thomas Gode, Medical Officer Dr Mohammed Fakai, and nurses on duty at the time of the incident, have testified and were cross-examined.

The parents of the deceased, led by their father, Ibrahim Abdullahi Shuni, alongside other family members, also gave accounts of the events leading to the deaths.

The panel has also engaged hospital staff, where concerns were raised over communication gaps among personnel, identified as factors requiring urgent attention.