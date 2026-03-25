APC Re-Elects Isaac Kekemeke As South-West Zonal Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-elected Isaac Kekemeke as its South-West Zonal chairman.

Kekemeke, alongside seven other zonal exco members, emerged via consensus arrangement at the APC South-West Zonal Congress held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium, in Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Zonal Congress Committee, Jide Jimoh, said that no fewer than 1,398 delegates drawn from all the South West States, including Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Lagos, were accredited for the congress.

Breaking it down, Jimoh said that Lagos had 337 accredited delegates, Ondo, 245; Oyo, 243; Osun, 156; Ekiti, 211, and Ogun, 206.

READ ALSO: Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Madumere Resigns From APC

Today, I attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) Southwest Zonal Congress at Onikan Stadium, Lagos. We connected with party members across the region and reaffirmed our shared commitment to progress and stability. pic.twitter.com/qw300El02T — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 25, 2026

After reeling out the consensus, the chairman conducted voice votes before affirming the election of each of them.

According to him, the Zonal Executive members elected unopposed include: Alfred Aluko (Secretary), Ismail Majaro (Legal Adviser), Lateef Ibirogba (Organising Secretary), and Ayobami Afolabi (Publicity Secretary).

Others were Oyetunde Adesanya (Woman Leader), Daramola Adesuyi (Youth Leader), and Dayo Ishola (Persons With Disability).

Describing the conduct of the proper zonal congress as historic, Jimoh said that the South-West has been endowed with great leaders.

He applauded the delegates for making the congress spectacular, successful, and memorable, urging the new exco to move the party forward.

Speaking on behalf of the South West Governors, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says the congress remained an example for emulation all over the country.

Sanwo-Olu appreciated all the delegates for being ‘extremely patient’, faithful, and loyal to the party. He also thanked the committee for organising one of the best elections.

According to him, the APC is a party that should follow the rules of engagement and those laid down by the constitution.

Congratulating the new zonal party managers, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the team would lead the party to victory in the 2027 elections.

Responding on behalf of the new exco, Kekemeke applauded the party leaders in the zone for honouring the team with the responsibility of serving the party.

According to him, the team will ensure victory for the APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti and Osun.

The statutory delegates at the congress include the zonal chairman and former holders of the office, members of the zonal executive committee, serving and past governors from the region, as well as current and former members of the National Assembly.

Others were serving and former principal officers of state Houses of Assembly, state party chairmen, members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, National Caucus members, and other statutory delegates to the national convention.

Some APC chieftains at the congress include Govs. Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), APC governorship candidate in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat, his counterpart from Ondo State, Olayide Adelami, former Govs. Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti) and Aremo Olusegun Osoba (Ogun).

Others are senators, members of the House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly, APC chairmen, and other stakeholders in the zone.