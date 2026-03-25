[UPDATED] Nine Soldiers, One Policeman Killed In Kebbi Ambush

Reports indicate that a deadly ambush by armed gunmen may have claimed the lives of nine soldiers and a policeman in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Advertisement Governor Nasir Idris confirmed the deadly attack, which happened on Tuesday night. According to eyewitnesses, the attack unfolded in the Giro Masa community when security operatives were suddenly targeted by the assailants.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Police Border Checkpoint In Kebbi, Kill Two Officers Advertisement The gunmen, believed to have been operating in the area for some time, were reportedly traced by security forces to a construction company yard.

Following a tip-off from residents, soldiers were dispatched to secure the site—but were ambushed along the way. Advertisement Eyewitnesses had earlier also said the assault, which occurred Tuesday night, resulted in the deaths of an undisclosed number of military personnel and two civilians. In the chaos, two military trucks were said to have been set on fire. Residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the scene as terrifying and chaotic, leaving the community in shock. The military authorities have yet to officially comment on the incident. Advertisement

Gov Confirms Attack

Governor Nasir Idris visited the mortuary and the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where victims of the attack were taken to.

While speaking to journalists after visiting the mortuary and the Accident and Emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, where victims of the attack were taken, Idris described the attack as barbaric.

He assured that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel. “This is a sad incident. These are the soldiers who protect the lives of Kebbi residents, yet they found themselves in this situation. The Kebbi State Government will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens,” he said.

The governor also prayed for the souls of the deceased and reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state. He later proceeded to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment.

Deadly Attacks