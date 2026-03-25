Gunmen Ambush Troops In Kebbi, Leave Soldiers, Others Dead

Gunmen have killed several military and police officers, as well as civilians, in an ambush at Giro Masa community in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday night, reportedly left an unspecified number of military personnel dead, alongside two community members.

According to sources, the assailants had been operating within the community and its environs before they were tracked by security personnel to a construction company yard. Following a tip-off from residents, soldiers were deployed to secure the area but were ambushed by the gunmen en route.

The attackers also reportedly set ablaze two military gun trucks during the assault.

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Residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as chaotic and deadly.

“The gunmen came into our village and were heading towards the construction company yard. We alerted security personnel, but they were ambushed,” one resident said.

As of press time, there has been no official statement from the relevant authorities regarding the incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.