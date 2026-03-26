2027: INEC Launches New Voter Education Manuals To Combat Apathy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched updated voter education manuals as part of efforts to tackle voter apathy and boost participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the Commission said the initiative was carried out in collaboration with national and international partners, including the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI).

The newly unveiled materials include a revised National Voter Education Manual and a youth-focused Civic and Voter Education Manual designed to promote informed civic engagement, particularly among young Nigerians.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, expressed concern over the steady decline in voter turnout since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

He noted that voter participation had dropped from over 60 per cent in 2003 to below 30 per cent in recent elections, attributing the trend to a lack of motivation and insufficient voter education

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Haruna explained that the manuals were developed in partnership with KDI to improve citizens’ understanding of the electoral process and encourage greater participation.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the INEC Chairman, National Commissioner, Joash Amupitan (SAN), warned that voter apathy remains a major threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

He cited data from recent elections indicating a growing participation gap, where a small proportion of the population determines leadership outcomes for the majority.

While reaffirming that the Electoral Act 2026 has strengthened transparency through improved legal frameworks and electronic processes, he stressed that legislation alone cannot address voter disengagement.

“An indifferent electorate is a democracy in retreat,” the keynote address stated, calling for sustained investment in civic education to rebuild public trust and participation.

In his remarks, Team Leader of KDI, Bukola Idowu, described the initiative as a strategic intervention rather than a routine document launch.

He said the revised manual reflects current electoral laws, technological advancements, and evolving patterns of political participation, while the youth-focused version is tailored to engage young people as voters, educators and agents of change.

Providing further details, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, said the manual had been comprehensively revised to align with the Electoral Act 2026.

She highlighted key updates, including provisions on party primaries, campaign finance regulations, electoral offences, and the continued deployment of technologies such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to her, the updated manual is structured into 11 modules and incorporates global best practices, alongside expanded digital engagement strategies aimed at reaching Nigeria’s increasingly tech-savvy population.