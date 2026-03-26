FUT Minna Senate Rejects Niger Govt’s Claim On Bosso Campus

The Senate of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, has reaffirmed its support for the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Faruk Kuta, while rejecting claims by the Niger State Government over the ownership of the institution’s Bosso Campus.

The position was contained in a statement issued by the Registrar and Secretary to Senate, Mr Danladi Mallam, following the Senate’s 518th meeting held on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

According to the statement, the Senate extensively deliberated on the lingering dispute between the university and the Niger State Government concerning the Bosso Campus.

At the end of the meeting, the Senate passed a vote of confidence in the Vice-Chancellor, commending his maturity, leadership and handling of the situation.

However, it expressed dissatisfaction with the role of the Pro-Chancellor, Mohammed Kudu-Santuraki, passing a vote of no confidence in him on the grounds that he failed to adequately defend the interests of the university in the ongoing dispute.

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The Senate also took a firm position on the ownership of the Bosso Campus, resolving that the facility should neither be ceded to the Niger State Government nor co-shared with the College of Medical Sciences of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the university and the Niger State Government, both of which have maintained opposing claims over the facility.

While the state government insists the land was leased to the university for a limited period and should revert to it, the university maintains that the Federal Government acquired the property permanently in 1983 and that it remains an integral part of its academic operations.

The statement noted that the resolutions were contained in an official extract from the Senate meeting, duly signed by the Registrar.

Calls For VC’s Suspension

Meanwhile, the Concern Nigerlites Forum has called on the Federal Government to sack the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Faruk Kuta, over what it described as sabotage of the Niger State Government.

The convener of the group, Comrade Mohammed Mohammed, made the call while speaking to journalists during a peaceful protest at the Bosso Campus in Minna.

He accused the Vice-Chancellor of instigating the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and the university’s alumni against the state governor and the Pro-Chancellor, Mohammed Kudu-Santuraki, warning that such actions could trigger security challenges within the university and the state.

The protesters, who carried placards to press home their demands, called for adherence to the directive of the Minister of Education, respect for the governing council’s authority, and dialogue to resolve the dispute.

They also advocated the sharing of the university’s facilities with medical students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, to ensure continuity in their academic activities.

The convener added that the initiative was aimed at preventing disruption to the academic progress of the state-owned university’s medical students.

He further warned that the dispute had escalated to a level that could threaten public peace, urging all parties to allow the governing council to address the matter and engage the Niger State Government towards an amicable resolution.

The development comes amid heightened tensions over the ownership of the campus, with both parties maintaining opposing claims.

While the Niger State Government insists the land was leased to the university for a limited period and should revert to the state, the university maintains that the Federal Government acquired the property permanently in 1983 and that it remains an integral part of its academic operations.

The statement noted that the resolutions were contained in an official extract from the Senate meeting, duly signed by the Registrar.