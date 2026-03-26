×

‘Get Out’: Verstappen Bans Reporter From Press Conference

The journalist asked Verstappen if his demand was because of a question he had asked the driver last season, to which Verstappen replied "yes" and told him to "get out".

By Channels Television
Updated March 26, 2026
Twitter
Red Bull Racingss Dutch driver Max Verstappen prepares to speak to the press ahead of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka on March 26, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was involved in a flashpoint ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday when he refused to start his press conference until an English journalist had left the room.

The Red Bull driver sat down to speak to reporters at the team’s hospitality suite in Suzuka, but then said, “I’m not speaking before he’s leaving”, and gestured at a journalist from The Guardian newspaper.

The journalist asked Verstappen if his demand was because of a question he had asked the driver last season, to which Verstappen replied “yes” and told him to “get out”.

The reporter left and Verstappen continued with the press conference.

 

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the sprint qualifying session on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on June 28, 2024, ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

 

 

The reporter later told AFP that the incident stemmed from a question he had asked Verstappen after the Dutchman  missed out on a fifth world title to Lando Norris by two championship points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The question centred on the impact of a penalty that Verstappen had picked up for ramming Mercedes driver George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

 

More Stories