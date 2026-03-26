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‘Hero’ Australian Dog Who Saved 100 Koalas Retires

Bear's skills saved over 100 koalas as the Black Summer bushfires raged across Australia's eastern seaboard from late 2019 to early 2020.

By Channels Television
Updated March 26, 2026
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This handout picture taken on November 21, 2019 and released by the International Fund for Animal Welfare shows Bear, an Australian koolie, running through the forest in Cooroibah, Queensland. (IFAW) / AFP)

 

An Australian dog credited with saving over 100 koalas from bushfires is retiring after a decade of service.

Bear, an 11-year-old Australian Koolie, was one of the first dogs in the country to be trained on the scent of koala fur.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare called using dogs to detect koalas a “novel” approach.

“No one knew if it could be done,” IFAW head of programmes Josey Sharrad wrote in a statement about Bear on Monday.

As a pup, the four-legged hero’s boundless energy made it tough to stay indoors, but he found his true potential in the bush.

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This handout picture taken on February 8, 2020 and released by the International Fund for Animal Welfare on March 25, 2026 shows Bear, an Australian koolie, scanning the Two Thumbs Wildlife Trust Sanctuary for koalas in the Numeralla, Peak View and Nerriga areas of New South Wales. (IFAW) / AFP)

 

“He literally went from chewing the walls of a Gold Coast apartment to roaming through the Aussie bush on a mission to save our most iconic species,” Sharrad said.

Bear’s skills saved over 100 koalas as the Black Summer bushfires raged across Australia’s eastern seaboard from late 2019 to early 2020, razing millions of hectares, destroying thousands of homes, and blanketing cities in noxious smoke.

The tail-wagging detective with a “joyful and goofy” personality retires with an extensive list of accolades — including an Animal of the Year award and Puppy Tales Photos Australian Dog of the Year award.

He also features in a “dogumentary” called “Bear: Koala Hero”, and in a book, “Bear to the Rescue”.

This handout picture taken on September 15, 2019 and released by the International Fund for Animal Welfare on March 25, 2026 shows dog handler Riana Gardiner unloading Bear, an Australian koolie, from the cargo area of her transport vehicle in the New South Wales town of Bangalow. (IFAW) / AFP)

 

Bear will embark on a slower-paced chapter on the Sunshine Coast with one of his former handlers, getting belly rubs and playing his favourite game, fetch.

One of his former handlers, Romane Cristescu, said Bear had been a “tireless ambassador for koalas for a decade”.

“He melted hearts all around the world, and opened many doors so we could have critical and difficult conversations about climate change and its impacts on the threatened koalas, as well as so many other species.”

 

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