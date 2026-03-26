PDP Still Very Strong, Sellable — Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains a formidable political force despite ongoing internal crises.

Saraki made the remarks on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he dismissed claims that the opposition party had lost relevance.

Responding to insinuations that the PDP is “dead and buried”, Saraki said such perceptions are largely driven by elite political disagreements rather than the reality at the grassroots.

“When you stay here in Abuja, you might say that because of the noise that comes out from the leaders having their disagreement. But when you go out to the states, and you go into the grassroots in different states, you’ll find that PDP is still very, very strong,” he said.

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Using Kwara State as an example, the former governor explained that feedback from party stakeholders and grassroots members continues to reflect strong loyalty to the PDP.

“People still have this love and this affiliation for PDP… So yes, there is a lot of noise. But across the country, PDP is still a household name. Is it sellable? It is sellable, very sellable, not only in Kwara, but across the board,” he added.

On internal party matters, Saraki disclosed that although he initially opposed the PDP convention held in Ibadan, he later allowed delegates from Kwara State to participate after assurances that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be present to ensure legitimacy.

He, however, noted that the commission did not attend, stressing that the exercise ought to have been halted under such circumstances. Saraki maintained that his position was guided by principle and the need to uphold due process within the party.

The former Senate President also dismissed rumours suggesting he was considering defection to the All Progressives Congress or other political platforms, reaffirming his commitment to the PDP. He explained that his recent low profile was due to his decision not to contest in upcoming elections, rather than any loss of interest in party affairs.

Saraki further confirmed his intention to attend the party’s forthcoming national convention and urged members to do the same in a bid to strengthen internal cohesion.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, he advocated for an inclusive and balanced approach to leadership selection within the party. According to him, the PDP presidential ticket should be zoned to the South, while the national chairman position should be allocated to the North-Central region to ensure equity.

He acknowledged that the party’s current challenges have set it back but expressed optimism that the crisis could ultimately strengthen its prospects if properly managed. Saraki also warned against the dangers of a one-party state, noting that a strong opposition remains vital to Nigeria’s democracy.

PDP’s Internal Crisis

Since the 2023 general elections, the PDP has faced internal challenges, leadership disputes, and the loss of key members.

The party has been dealing with leadership issues after the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu, with Umar Damagum serving as acting chairman. Some members want a permanent chair from the North-Central zone. There have also been disagreements between the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) over party decisions.

The “G-5” group, led by Wike, continues to challenge the party. Wike’s acceptance of a ministerial role in the APC-led government while staying in the PDP has created internal tensions. Legal disputes over leadership in some states have also slowed the party’s activities.

PDP has also seen many members leave for the All Progressives Congress (APC), including governors and federal lawmakers.

Several governors, including Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), have left PDP to join APC.

In addition, over 66 federal lawmakers, 19 senators and 47 members of the House of Representatives have also defected since the start of the 10th National Assembly. Despite reconciliation attempts, departures have contributed to a loss of PDP strongholds in major states.

As the 2027 general elections approach, the PDP holds 2 governorships, the APC has 31, while the Labour Party, Accord Party, and All Progressives Grand Alliance each hold 1 governorship.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a High Court in the FCT issued a bench warrant for Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, PDP factional chairman, after he failed to appear for arraignment on a charge of providing false information to the police in 2022.

Turaki has, however, appealed the warrant, describing it as unjust, and the case has been adjourned to April 22, 2026, for formal arraignment.