Saraki Rules Out 2027 Presidential Bid, Backs Southern Candidacy

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has ruled out contesting the 2027 presidential election, citing his support for zoning the presidency to the southern region of the country.

Saraki made this known on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Politics Today.

“No, I’m not running for president in 2027,” he said.

Speaking further, Saraki acknowledged his long-standing ambition to lead the country but explained that his decision was guided by political fairness and party consensus following the 2023 general election.

“I do, I do, I would not lie if I say I don’t,” he said when asked about his presidential ambition. “But after the 2023 election… having Nigeria choose to elect President Bola Tinubu from the South, I think we felt that, look, it’s only fair to allow the South to complete eight years.

“So when the party met last year to discuss zoning, I supported the position that the presidency should be zoned to the South in 2027. To abide by that decision, I have ruled out contesting.”

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Asked on whether the presidency should remain in the South in 2027, Saraki maintained his position, noting that it aligns with the Peoples Democratic Party’s internal resolution.

Reflecting on the 2023 election, he explained his support for Atiku Abubakar, stating that the party had, at the time, adopted an open contest.

“Because in 2023… the final recommendation of the party allowed it to be open for all,” he said.

Addressing concerns about fairness in power rotation, Saraki argued that historical trends show the South has held presidential power longer than the North.

“If you do the mathematics… there are fewer years that the North has been in power than the South. The numbers support those who chose to run,” he said, adding that the party’s current stance reflects post-election realities.

Governance In Kwara

On developments in Kwara State, the former governor said his recent political engagements were driven by concerns over governance and the welfare of residents.

“It’s not that I want to win Kwara by all means. I’ve been closer to the people… and I’ve seen the pain they’ve gone through.

“I’ve seen the mistakes that have been made, and the fact that they haven’t got the kind of government they expected, including the hardship and insecurity,” he said.

The former senate president added that he felt a responsibility, as a political leader, to support efforts aimed at improving governance in the state through the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“As a responsible leader, I hold it as my responsibility to do my best to ensure they have the best type of governance, which I believe the PDP, through our candidates, can provide,” he added.

Saraki also criticised the current security situation in the state, attributing it to lapses in governance rather than broader national trends.

“I believe that, based on the period when I was governor, this situation was not like this.

“Most of those bandits have looked for places of least resistance… and found Kwara available because the government took its eye off the ball,” he said.

Saraki has previously sought the presidency on multiple occasions, including in 2023, where he contested the PDP primaries but lost to Atiku Abubakar.

He also ran in 2019 and briefly declared interest in 2011 before stepping down in support of a consensus candidate.