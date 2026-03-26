VIDEO: Tinubu Hosts St. Kitts And Nevis PM In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received Prime Minister Terrance Drew of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, in Abuja.

The two leaders held bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including education, agriculture, food security, and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Drew, who is leading a delegation to Nigeria as part of efforts to deepen Afri-Caribbean ties, including participation in the 2nd Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit.

Visuals from the meeting captured the leaders in warm discussions and a formal handshake, reflecting the cordial diplomatic atmosphere.

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This engagement marks the second known meeting between President Tinubu and Prime Minister Drew within roughly one year.

Their first meeting took place on 29 March 2025 at the State House, also in Abuja, where discussions similarly focused on bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, investment, and food security.