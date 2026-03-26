Wike Free To Lead Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign, Says APC Spokesman Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is free to lead President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 election.

Morka said this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

The APC spokesperson was reacting to Wike’s promise to lead the campaign for Tinubu’s re-election despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“If he (Wike) said so, that is wonderful. He is a citizen and he has every right under the Constitution to vote as he chooses or to canvass for votes for whoever he chooses. What the minister does, he does.

“He is a citizen and a free agent who is entitled to his own views and actions, and I think Nigerians should just respect that,” the spokesman said on the breakfast show.

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PDP’s Reconciliation

At the 106th NEC meeting of the Mohammed Abdurahman-led PDP in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike, stated his group’s willingness for reconciliation with the Tanimu Turaki-led faction.

Also speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Turaki admitted that they have commenced a fresh reconciliation process aimed at uniting aggrieved factions within the party.

READ ALSO: PDP Factions ‘Breaking The Ice’ As Reconciliation Is Underway – Turaki

However, Morka said the APC is not worried about the PDP’s reconciliatory efforts.

“Our national convention is just coming up, and we are worried about that, in terms of really working hard to ensure that all of the things that should be in place are put in place.

“We are not really thinking about efforts to reconcile in the PDP. If they choose to reconcile, that’s great; we are not concerned about that and, as I have always said, our concern is the election we prepare. Everyone in the party is concerned at all levels.”

According to him, the APC is instead focused on preparing its structures for upcoming elections.

“Whatever goes on in the opposition, yes, we know they are there, but we are not losing sleep. Instead, we may lose sleep trying to figure out the best ways to prepare, but not about what they are doing.

“They are the ones who are obsessing about us, and we too always tell them that if you want to obsess about us, obsess, because the more you obsess about what APC is doing and not doing, the less time you have to prepare yourself for the election that is coming,” he added.