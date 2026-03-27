Abducted ECWA Cleric Regains Freedom In Plateau

A pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All, Jos (ECWA), and Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Rev. Sunday Agang, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, has been released.

ECWA confirmed the pastor’s release in a statement on Friday.

The church expressed relief and gratitude over the development, announcing that the cleric “has regained his freedom and is currently safe.”

“We wish to announce with immense gratitude and joy the release of our dear pastor. We are delighted to confirm that he has regained his freedom and is currently safe.”

ECWA attributed his freedom to divine intervention and collective prayers, stating, “This release is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the power of collective prayer.”

”The church also extended appreciation to members and supporters, noting, “We extend our sincere appreciation to all brethren who stood with us in prayer during this trying period.”

However, the church warned that the incident reflects a broader security crisis facing the nation.

“The rising wave of kidnapping, which has sadly become a means of livelihood for some, is a threat to our collective existence and must be addressed urgently,” the statement read.

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It further called on authorities to act decisively, stressing that,

“We therefore call on the government at all levels to rise to its primary constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of every Nigerian.”

Security observers say the targeting of religious leaders highlights the growing boldness of criminal groups and the urgent need for stronger security measures, particularly in vulnerable regions.

Despite the ordeal, ECWA maintained a message of hope, reaffirming its commitment to national peace and unity, adding, “We continue to pray for the peace of Nigeria and the safety of all citizens.”

Agang was reportedly abducted earlier in the week in his residence in Jos, Plateau State, where armed groups have increasingly targeted commuters and prominent figures.

Sources within the church said the gunmen intercepted his vehicle and whisked him away to an unknown destination, sparking fear among congregants and the wider Christian community.

His abduction led to a wave of prayers and appeals for divine intervention across ECWA congregations both within Nigeria and abroad.