Kano Deputy Gov Aminu Gwarzo Resigns Amid Allegations From State Assembly

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has resigned from the position, citing the need to ensure stability in governance and allow the office to function effectively.

In a press statement issued by the Kwankwasiyya Movement on Friday, the decision was described as “difficult” but necessary in the overall interest of the people of Kano State.

“The Deputy Governor of Kano State has tendered his resignation from office… This decision, though difficult, has been taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in Kano State,” the statement read in part.

The movement noted that recent developments had significantly limited Gwarzo’s ability to fully discharge the responsibilities of his office.

“Recent circumstances have, to a considerable extent, constrained the full realisation of the benefits and responsibilities attached to the office of the deputy governor,” it stated, adding that “it has become imperative to allow the office to function optimally in the best interest of the public it is meant to serve.”

Despite the resignation, the Kwankwasiyya Movement refuted any suggestion of wrongdoing, particularly in relation to allegations raised by the Kano State House of Assembly.

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“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations raised against him,” the group emphasised. “The Deputy Governor maintains his innocence and firmly believes that his records in office and public service remain a testament to his integrity and commitment to the people.”

The resignation, according to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, is intended to ease political tension and demonstrate leadership.

“Rather, this step is a demonstration of statesmanship and a commitment to peace, political maturity, and the avoidance of unnecessary tensions that may hinder governance and development in the state,” it added.

Looking ahead, the former deputy governor is expected to focus on political activities within the Kwankwasiyya Movement, especially as preparations begin for the 2027 general elections.

“He has resolved to dedicate more time and energy to the Kwankwasiyya Movement… in strengthening its structures, rebuilding strategies, and engaging in critical political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections,” it said.

The movement also called for calm among its supporters and the residents of the state.

The Kano Assembly had accused Gwarzo of misconduct and issues bordering on the discharge of his duties.

They initiated moves to impeach him.