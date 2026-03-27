Moses, Adams Score As Nigeria’s Super Eagles Defeat Iran In Friendly Tie

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are back to winning ways! They saw off Iran 1-2 in a friendly international played in Antalya, Turkiye, on Friday.

Goals from Simon Moses and Akor Adams were enough to give Nigeria the victory against their Middle East opponent.

Nigeria began the game, played on the home turf of Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor, on a good note.

They then took the lead just six minutes into the match with Moses cutting in from the left wing to fire past Alireza Beiranvand in goal for the Iranians.

Despite a flurry of chances, the 1994 AFCON winners could not double their lead against Iran.

Despite a flurry of chances, the 1994 AFCON winners could not double their lead against Iran.

Just on the 61st-minute mark, Nigeria made their pressure count as Adams netted the second goal.

The Sevilla man, starting for the injured Victor Osimhen, was fed by Atletico Madrid’s Ademola Lookman and wasted no time in dispatching the ball into the back of the net.

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51’ GOAL! Advertisement Akor Adams doubles our lead with a composed finish after a beautiful assist from Ademola Lookman. IRN 0-2 NGA#IRNNGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/YC7qcXJCCl — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2026

Iran, however, pulled one back. Striker Mehdi Taremi turned in from close range after a scramble.

But they could not level things up as Nigeria held on to claim the bragging rights. The Super Eagles will play their second game of the four-nation tournament against Jordan on Tuesday.

The matches are Nigeria’s first since winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Coach Chelle named a strong starting lineup for the Asian opponents, the only major change being Maduka Okoye in goal in the absence of first-choice Stanley Nwabali.