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Moses, Adams Score As Nigeria’s Super Eagles Defeat Iran In Friendly Tie

The Super Eagles will play against Jordan on Tuesday. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 27, 2026
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Nigerian forward Akor Jerome Adams and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi celebrate a goal during the match between Nigeria and Tanzania, at Fes Stadium in Fes on December 23 2025. The match is part of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. (Photo by Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP)

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are back to winning ways! They saw off Iran 1-2 in a friendly international played in Antalya, Turkiye, on Friday. 

Goals from Simon Moses and Akor Adams were enough to give Nigeria the victory against their Middle East opponent.

Nigeria began the game, played on the home turf of Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor, on a good note.

They then took the lead just six minutes into the match with Moses cutting in from the left wing to fire past Alireza Beiranvand in goal for the Iranians. 

Despite a flurry of chances, the 1994 AFCON winners could not double their lead against Iran.

Despite a flurry of chances, the 1994 AFCON winners could not double their lead against Iran.

Just on the 61st-minute mark, Nigeria made their pressure count as Adams netted the second goal.

The Sevilla man, starting for the injured Victor Osimhen, was fed by Atletico Madrid’s Ademola Lookman and wasted no time in dispatching the ball into the back of the net.

READ ALSO: Iran Bans Sports Teams From Attending Games In ‘Hostile’ Countries

Iran, however, pulled one back. Striker Mehdi Taremi turned in from close range after a scramble. 

But they could not level things up as Nigeria held on to claim the bragging rights. The Super Eagles will play their second game of the four-nation tournament against Jordan on Tuesday. 

The matches are Nigeria’s first since winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

 

Coach Chelle named a strong starting lineup for the Asian opponents, the only major change being Maduka Okoye in goal in the absence of first-choice Stanley Nwabali.  

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