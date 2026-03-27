Reforms: Tinubu Laying Foundation For Prosperous Economy, Says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State says the Federal Government is laying a foundation for a prosperous economy.

Uzodimma, the chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), said this in Abuja on Friday during the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Through difficult but necessary reforms, he has demonstrated vision, resolve, and uncommon foresight. Today, the foundation for a more stable, productive, and prosperous economy is being firmly laid,” he said at Eagle Square, the venue of the event.

Since Tinubu’s election in 2023, the former Lagos State governor has initiated a raft of reforms, such as the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the country’s exchange rate, among others.

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Critics have faulted the moves, specifically the removal of the fuel subsidy, arguing that the policy has impoverished millions of Nigerians.

However, Uzodimma believes these policies are needed to steer Nigeria in the right direction, insisting that the country’s future is “brighter”.

“The direction is clearer, the reform logic is stronger, and the prospects for long-term growth and development are brighter. What leadership requires is not merely the ability to manage the present but the wisdom to prepare the future,” the Imo leader said.

APC’s ranks have continued to swell in recent months with governors, lawmakers at both national and state levels, and others teaming up with the party founded in 2013.

Though observers believe the mass defections pose a grave danger for democracy, Uzodimma said it showcases the APC’s “hard work”.

“It is a true fruit of vision, organisation, hard work, and the enduring appeal of a party that remains firmly connected to the aspirations of the Nigerian people. This convention must therefore stand as more than a gathering,” he said.

“It must remind us that the APC was not built mainly to win elections but to shape history. To provide direction and to build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous nation,” the leader of APC governors said.