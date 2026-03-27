[PHOTOS] Security Tightened At Eagle Square As APC Readies For National Convention

The Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the 2026 national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is buzzing with activities, preparatory to the commencement of the event scheduled to begin Friday, March 27, 2026.

Draped with the colours of the APC – red, green, white, and blue – the stage for the national convention has been set.

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Flags of the party have also been hoisted, flying in the sunny but breezy weather of the morning.

The area where polling will be held has been set up with pavilions for each state designated and marked out.

Security personnel, mainly from the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as other sister paramilitary agencies, are on the ground.

Members of the Convention Venue Committee, chaired by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, were also seen inspecting the ongoing preparation work.

Meanwhile, all routes around the Eagle Square have been barricaded and are manned by security operatives.

Vehicular movements have also been diverted, and many residents of the Federal Capital Territory are seen trekking to get to their places of work.

According to the APC officials, over 8,000 delegates from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are expected to participate in the APC national convention.

They will be led by President Bola Tinubu, 31 governors, and members of his cabinet.

The party had also said it would adopt a consensus approach to its convention in demonstration of what it terms unity and orderliness in the party.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at a presser on Thursday, unveiled plans and expectations for the upcoming event, scheduled for March 27 and 28.

The minister, who is also the Co-Chairman of the convention’s Media and Publicity Committee, outlined readiness, logistics, and the party’s democratic messaging ahead of the event.

He called on members of the committee to work together in unity to ensure effective communication and successful delivery of the convention.

“A lot of sacrifice is expected from all, in line with the party’s vision for a united and disciplined approach to communicating to Nigerians,” he said.

The minister reminded members that the APC must continue to uphold strong internal democratic values.

“As party members, we must reflect a significant attribute of our president,” Idris said.

He added that the forthcoming convention represented an important milestone for the party as it continues to strengthen its internal structures and democratic processes.