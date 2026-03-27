Turaki-Led PDP Meets In Abuja

An emergency national executive committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Tanimu Turaki National Working Committee, and the Adolphus Wabara’s board of trustees, is holding at the Bauchi governor’s lodge in Abuja.

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The meeting is the third this week, and matters concerning party, especially in relation to the plan national convention of the Abdulrahman Mohamed-led caretaker committee, has been at the centre of discussions.

When a similar meeting held on Wednesday, the Turaki-led group said they were open to reconciliation, just as he confirmed that talks were showing positive signs of getting a truce

The Abdulrahman Mohamed-led caretaker committee of the PDP, which is also backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had insisted that they were open to reconciliation, and listed some conditions, which includes the that the planned convention for 29 and 30th march must hold

Turaki, Wabara, former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, and a former minister, Jerry Gana, are among those presiding at this emergency NEC meeting.

Turaki, in his opening remarks, told the gathering that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State sent in an apology for his unavailability.

He assured the gathering that the Bauchi governor was being expected.

He established also, that members would be briefed during a closed-door meeting about update on the reconciliation efforts.

Turaki said all hope is not lost, and that the leadership was working seriously to ensure that the PDP is on the ballot for the 2027 general elections.

More to follow…